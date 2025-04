Tahawwur Rana Extradition: Opposition Questions Timing of 26/11 Accused's Extradition | Speed News Tahawwur Rana's extradition led to a credit war between the government and the opposition. Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis took a dig at Sanjay Raut over Tahawwur Rana's remark. Further, PM Modi visited Varanasi and launched projects worth Rs 3,880 Crore.