Updated on: December 25, 2024 14:07 IST

Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Why Did Former Indian Prime Minister Lock Himself for 72 Hours

Former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a lifelong bachelor. While this is a well-known fact, few are aware of the lengths to which he went to avoid marriage. Watch the video to know about the story when Atal Bihari Vajpayee locked himself in a room for 72 hours.