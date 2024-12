Updated on: December 19, 2024 15:25 IST

Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP? BJP's Pratap Sarangi speaks out on head injury

Tensions escalated on Thursday as parallel protests continued outside Parliament from both the Treasury and Opposition benches. BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that he was injured after being pushed by the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. Watch the video to know more.