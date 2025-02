Updated on: February 16, 2025 17:49 IST

NDLS Stampede:Railways Cancels 9 trains from Delhi, Special Provisions Enforced At Prayagraj Station

NDLS Stampede: Following the tragic stampede incident at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, the Indian Railways has canceled nine trains operating from Delhi, with one train's timing also being altered. Out of these, seven trains traveling to Prayagraj have been canceled.