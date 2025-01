Updated on: January 01, 2025 13:48 IST

Elon Musk Adopts the Name 'Kekius Maximus' on X: What's the Meaning Behind This Move?

Elon Musk renamed his X account to ‘Kekius Maximus’ with Pepe the Frog as his profile picture. What is the story behind and has Musk done something like this before? Watch the video to know more.