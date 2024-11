Updated on: November 23, 2024 17:12 IST

Wayanad By-Polls: Robert Vadra Overjoyed as Priyanka Gandhi Nears Wayanad Triumph

Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrives at his office. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election in Kerala by a margin of 2,43,590 votes, according to official EC trends.