Updated on: December 22, 2022 13:33 IST

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Clicked Traveling in an Economy Class, Netizens React

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved celebrity couples in Bollywood. They took fans by surprise when a video of 'VicKat' travelling in the economy class of an airplane went viral. Social media users have been commenting on the video and calling the star couple down to earth.