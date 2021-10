Updated on: October 23, 2021 9:20 IST

Uttarakhand:11 out of 17 missing trekkers declared dead, rescue operation by IAF underway

At least 11 trekkers out of 17 including tourists, porters and guides had lost their way and went missing on Monday in Uttarakhand due to heavy snowfall and inclement weather were reported dead on Friday. The Indian Air Force is conducting a massive rescue operation.