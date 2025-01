Updated on: January 03, 2025 18:02 IST

Speed news: PM Modi takes a swipe at Kejriwal, says 'Mein Bhi Sheesh Mahal Bana Sakta Tha'

PM Modi took a swipe at Kejriwal, said 'Mein Bhi Sheesh Mahal Bana Sakta Tha'. Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections, PM Modi unveiled Housing, Education Projects. India and Bangladesh are set to repatriate 95 fishermen each in humanitarian exchange. Watch this and much more on Speed News today.