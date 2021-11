Updated on: November 23, 2021 16:20 IST

Special News: Manish Tewari's new book creates new turmoil in politics

Manish Tewari has criticised the Manmohan Singh government for going soft after 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. In his book '10 Flash Points; 20 Years - National Security Situations that Impacted India', Tewari said that the government had then gone soft in the name of restraint which is not a sign of 'strength', but 'weakness'.