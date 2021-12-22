Govt decision to raise women's marriage age causing pain to some: PM's jibe at rivals
UP state has worked for women empowerment: PM Modi
OMG: Opposition galvanize against Yogi before UP polls
Recommended Video
Govt decision to raise women's marriage age causing pain to some: PM's jibe at rivals
UP state has worked for women empowerment: PM Modi
OMG: Opposition galvanize against Yogi before UP polls
PM Modi on Goa tour today, to inaugurate projects worth 600 crore
Top News
Omicron LIVE: 213 cases in country, most in Delhi; PM Modi calls review meeting tomorrow
Centre to probe Priyanka Gandhi's allegations of her kids Instagram being hacked: Sources
BJP questions Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's absence, asks him to 'hand over charge'
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourn sine die; Naidu says Uppper House performance 'below expectations'
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: TMC not in electoral race in Goa, says Kejriwal
Omicron spreading faster than any virus in history: Bill Gates on new COVID variant surge
Latest News
Opinion | Linking of Aadhar with voter ID will eliminate bogus voting
Beyonce against husband Jay-Z in Oscars 2022 shortlist for Best Original Song
Gifts given to Jacqueline Fernandez-Nora by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar likely to be seized by ED
Pushpa BO collection Day 5: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer maintains pace, mints Rs 19 cr
PM Modi to hold big rally in Punjab in the first week of January
We will give an honest govt to Goa: Arvind Kejriwal
India's Omicron tally at 213; Delhi, Maharashtra report most cases
Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at BJP on Twitter using term 'lynching', BJP reminds him of Sikh genocide
Superfast 200: Watch the latest news from India and around the world | December 22, 2021
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Nadda to release report card of BJP govt's 10-year rule in Goa
From 17 seats to mere 2, Congress faces desertion blues in Goa ahead of polls
Centre's decision to raise girl's marriage age to 21: '...Only some are troubled by this decision'
No one raises issue of hiking MSP for sugarcane out of fear: Varun Gandhi
Not only phone tapping, Govt hacking Instagram accounts of my children, alleges Priyanka Gandhi
BJP questions Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's absence, asks him to 'hand over charge'
Special project for development of border areas on anvil in Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu
Centre to probe Priyanka Gandhi's allegations of her kids Instagram being hacked: Sources
Karnataka: Mild earthquakes hit parts of Chikkaballapura district
Cold wave conditions abate slightly in Delhi, more relief ahead
'My time to die hasn't come yet': Madagascar minister swims 12 hrs in sea after deadly chopper crash
Pakistan: Outrage against government over inflation, unemployment in Gilgit Baltistan
Omicron spreading faster than any virus in history: Bill Gates on new COVID variant surge
Joe Biden pledges 500 million free virus tests to counter Omicron
Germany clamps down on New Year's parties to tame omicron variant
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Quarterfinal Kerala vs Services Live Score Updates: Kerala 175 all out
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Quarterfinal Saurashtra vs Vidarbha Live Score Updates: VID 150/10 (40.3)
Jofra Archer has 2nd surgery on elbow, will miss West Indies tour
Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Semifinal: Japan stun India 5-3 to set up title clash against Korea
Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Day 1 Livestreaming: Bengaluru vs Mumba, Telugu vs Tamil, Bengal vs UP
Pushpa BO collection Day 5: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer maintains pace, mints Rs 19 cr
Sara Ali Khan recalls rudest criticism she got after Love Aaj Kal 2 by none other than...
Rashmika Mandanna celebrates 25 million followers on Instagram | VIDEO
Spiderman No Way Home BO Collection Day 6: Tom Holland starrer continues to rock, to earn Rs 130 cr
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone starrer '83' declared tax free in Delhi
Nirmala Sitharaman to hold pre-budget consultations with prominent economists
Used car buying, selling platform Spinny announces $12 mn ESOP buyback for current, ex-employees
Zepto, 10-minute grocery delivery app, raises $100 million
Sensex crashes 1,190 pts as Omicron threat slams global stocks; investors poorer by Rs 6.79 lakh cr
Sensex crashes over 1,100 points; Nifty tanks 371 points to end just above 16,600
Happy birthday Tamannaah Bhatia: Eight trend-setting looks carried by the actress in 2021
IN PICS | Temperatures drop as cold wave grips country
Throwback Thursday: 5 times Disha Patani left everyone gasping for breath with stunning pics
Mouni Roy reunites with her girl gang in Goa for a special celebration | PHOTOS
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu gets warm welcome at Mumbai airport | PICS
Omicron renders most monoclonal antibody therapy ineffective: Study
Even triple vaccination cannot limit Omicron spread: BioNTech CEO
Why is it important to have some awareness about mental illness?
A runny nose and itchy throat? It may be Omicron, says study
Pfizer claims Covid-19 medicine close to 90% effective against hyper-mutated Omicron variant
Sridevi's doppelganger Dipali Choudhary takes Internet by storm; see viral videos
Tweeple rejoice as Fogbows photos from England go viral, say 'How beautiful'
#MonkeyVsDoge trends after monkeys throw 250 dogs off building, Netizens say 'Kaamp kahe rahe ho'
6 very strange Guinness World Records of 2021 that will make you wonder if they are for real
Viral Video: Man banned from airlines for wearing thong as face mask, compares himself to Rosa Parks
Majestic! Tourists enjoy frozen waterfall of Drang near Gulmarg; check alluring photos
Horoscope 22 December, 2021: Gemini people will get progress in work, know about other zodiac signs
Vastu Tips: It is auspicious to plant trees in THESE directions near the house
Why you need HD Makeup?
Winter Solstice 2021: Time, Significance, Everything about the shortest day of the year