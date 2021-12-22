Wednesday, December 22, 2021
     
  • India successfully tests short-range surface to surface guided ballistic missile Pralay off Odisha coast: DRDO
  • PT Thomas, Congress MLA and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president, passes away
  • TMC's Derek O'Brien joins dharna of 12 suspended MPs at Parliament complex
  • Two earthquakes of magnitude 2.9 & 3.0 were recorded in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura District today morning
December 22, 2021

PM Modi to hold big rally in Punjab in the first week of January

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a mega rally in Punjab in the first week of January to kickstart BJP's poll campaign in the state
PM Modi Amarinder Singh Punjab Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022 Punjab Election 2022

