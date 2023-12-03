Sunday, December 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Paris knife attack: One dead, two injured after assailant attacks passersby near Eiffel Tower

News Videos

Updated on: December 03, 2023 19:20 IST

Paris knife attack: One dead, two injured after assailant attacks passersby near Eiffel Tower

One person died and two others were injured after a man attacked tourists in central Paris near the Eiffel Tower, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.
Knife Attack Paris Knife Attack Paris Attack Paris Attack France Knife Attack Knife Paris Terror Attack Knife Attack In Paris

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X