Updated on: November 25, 2024 16:50 IST

Owaisi Reacts Over Sambhal Violence and Mosque Survey, Says "This is Not Firing but Murder"

Speaking on the Sambhal violence, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said "The mosque in Sambhal is not 50-100 years old, it is more than 250-300 years old and the court passed an ex parte order without listening to the people of the mosque which is wrong".