Monday, November 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 'Only thing Owaisi brothers allowed in Hyderabad is Rohingya Muslims': Tejasvi Surya

News Videos

'Only thing Owaisi brothers allowed in Hyderabad is Rohingya Muslims': Tejasvi Surya

Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya on Nov 23, targeted Owaisi brothers and said that the only thing Owaisi brothers allowed in Hyderabad is Rohingya Muslims.
Tejasvi Surya BJP Asaduddin Owaisi India Rohingya Muslims

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News