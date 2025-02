Updated on: February 16, 2025 14:19 IST

NDLS Stampede: Eyewitnesses Share Horrific Ordeal of What Happened At New Delhi Railway Station

A stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Feb 15 killed 18 and injured many. Victim Sanjay’s brother recalled losing his sister in the crowd while heading to Maha Kumbh, finding her lifeless after 30 minutes.