Updated on: February 16, 2025 20:06 IST

Muqabla: Who is responsible for 18 deaths? Who is to blame for the stampede?

The stampede at New Delhi Railway Station claimed 18 lives, including 14 women and 3 children, while many others were injured. The tragedy unfolded between platforms 14 and 15. The crowd began gathering at the station from 4 PM as passengers prepared to leave for the Mahakumbh.