Muqabla: Fadnavis hits back at Malik with the alleged underworld connection
Muqabla: Who is responsible for the polluted and foam-covered Yamuna in Delhi?
Muqabla: Jinnah's entry in UP politics ahead of polls
Recommended Video
Muqabla: Fadnavis hits back at Malik with the alleged underworld connection
Muqabla: Who is responsible for the polluted and foam-covered Yamuna in Delhi?
Muqabla: Jinnah's entry in UP politics ahead of polls
Muqabla: Govardhan puja now answer to offering namaz in open?
Top News
PM Narendra Modi to launch two innovative customer-centric initiatives of RBI today
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Amit Shah in Varanasi today, to fine tune poll strategies
India logs 12,516 COVID cases, over 13,000 recoveries; active cases at 267-day low of 1.37 lakh
Delhi air pollution: AQI remains in 'very poor' zone as smog engulfs capital
CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Exams 2022: Students move Supreme Court, seek exams in hybrid mode
Uttar Pradesh: Two Zika virus cases found in Lucknow
Latest News
OPINION | Chhath Pooja : Devotees forced to perform rituals in Delhi’s filthy Yamuna river
Amid wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal announces new film Govinda Naam Mera
Dulquer Salmaan shares video as Burj Khalifa lights up with 'Kurup' Trailer: Historic moment
Taapsee Pannu to start shooting for 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan'
U ME Aur OTT: Vineet Kumar Singh is angry with OTT, Sidharth Malhotra joins Rohit Shetty's police club
Special News | wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother shot dead in Sonipat
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: CM Yogi Adityanath to perform the 'pran pratistha' in kashi
People celebrate fourth day of Chhath Puja festival
Superfast 200: Watch the latest news from India and around the world | November 10, 2021
Tamil Nadu: Seven coaches of Kannur-Yesvantpur Express derail in Dharmapuri, no casualties reported
Delhi air pollution: AQI remains in 'very poor' zone as smog engulfs capital
UP: Former Samajwadi Party minister Gayatri Prajapati's sentencing in rape case today
India logs 12,516 COVID cases, over 13,000 recoveries; active cases at 267-day low of 1.37 lakh
Kasganj custodial death: Yogi govt orders magisterial probe
Joe Biden administration settles for automatic job authorisation for spouses of H-1B visa holders
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern had a 'bedtime fail' during FB live courtesy 3-yr-old daughter | Watch
Chinese leaders preparing official history to elevate Xi Jinping: Why it's significant
Taliban in Afghanistan interested in having communication with world: Pak FM Qureshi at Troika Plus
Once declared 'biologically dead', London's Thames river now nurses sharks, seahorses
PAK vs AUS: Australia beat Pakistan by 5 wickets to enter T20 World Cup final
PAK vs AUS T20 WC: Wade's drop catch was turning point of match, says Azam
IND vs NZ: Rohit to skip entire Test series, Kohli opts out of 1st game
PAK vs AUS: The end was amazing, says skipper Finch after Australia reach T20 World Cup final
IND vs NZ: No restriction on crowd attendance for Jaipur T20I
Amid wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal announces new film Govinda Naam Mera
Dulquer Salmaan shares video as Burj Khalifa lights up with 'Kurup' Trailer: Historic moment
Janhvi Kapoor adds 'lungi dance' twist to her floral bikini as she holidays in Dubai with Khushi
PICS: Kavita Kaushik shares 'wicked' new look after donating hair to cancer patients
Taapsee Pannu to start shooting for 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan'
Sensex jumps over 400 points in early trade; Nifty tests 18,000
Delhi: Licensed venues won't need separate permit to serve liquor at weddings, parties
Sensex slumps 433 points to close below 60,000; Nifty falls 143 points to settle at 17,873
PM Modi to launch RBI's retail direct, integrated ombudsman schemes on Friday
Sensex slumps over 300 pts in early trade; Nifty drops below 18,000
Twitter Blue subscription will allow users to undo tweets, read ad-free news
Microsoft announces Windows 11 SE, Surface Laptop SE
Best gaming laptops to buy in 2021
Lava AGNI 5G smartphone launched in India: Price, specifications
Here's how you can upgrade your PS5 storage with an SSD
Chhath Puja 2021: Devotees offer Arghya to the setting sun | SEE PICS
Four More Shots Please to Pitchers, 5 shows on friendship that you can enjoy with your besties
Festive Fashion: Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood divas and their impressive outfits
PICS: Times when Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's mushy photos took the Internet by storm
PICS: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz, Giorgia Andriani & others slay at Sohail's Diwali party
10 Years of Rockstar: Fans share memorable dialogues, songs from Ranbir Kapoor-Nargis Fakhri's film
Who is Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai's husband Asser Malik?
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding takes over the internet hilariously, netizens start meme fest
#14YearsOfDeepikaPadukone trends on Twitter as fans celebrate actress' debut film Om Shanti Om
Unhappy with Swiggy, Prosenjit Chatterjee seeks help from PM Modi & CM Mamata; Twitterati reacts
Chhath Puja 2021 LIVE Updates: Arghya time, puja vidhi, mantra, muhurat, significance
Video of pomp Chhath puja celebrations in Australia and the US win hearts
Portugal's new work law: It's illegal for bosses to text employees after hours
Vastu Tips: Know why constructing windows in South direction is considered inauspicious
Horoscope 11 Nov 2021: Gemini people's attitude will impress people, know about other zodiac signs