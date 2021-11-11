Friday, November 12, 2021
     
  5. Muqabla: Lawyer files complaint against Salman Khurshid for remarks in his book on Hindutva

Updated on: November 12, 2021 10:14 IST

Muqabla: Lawyer files complaint against Salman Khurshid for remarks in his book on Hindutva

A Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal on Thursday filed a complaint with the police against Congress leader Salman Khurshid for the remarks in his book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya' on Hindutva.
