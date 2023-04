Updated on: April 24, 2023 21:51 IST

Kurukshetra: 'UP is not anyone's property, extortion not allowed' roars CM Yogi in Saharanpur

Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday while kicking off an election campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur asserted that law and order in the state have improved since his government came into power.