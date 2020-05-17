Sunday, May 17, 2020
     
  5. Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Tahir Ahmad Bhat neutralized in Doda encounter: IGP Jammu

The security forces neutralized terrorist Tahir Ahmad Bhat in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on May 17.

