Updated on: August 07, 2024 10:59 IST

CM Yogi Ayodhya Visit CM Yogi to come to Ayodhya for the first time after Lok Sabha elections

CM Yogi will visit Ayodhya for the first time following the Lok Sabha election results. The election results were released on June 4. In this way, he will arrive here after two months. However, it remains to be seen what approach the party intends to implement with the CM's visit.