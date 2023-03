Updated on: March 19, 2023 13:26 IST

CM Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya Ramnagari, visited Ram Mandir & Hanumangarhi

The construction work on Ram Mandir is going fast. CM Yogi Adityanath has reached Ayodhya today to take stock of this. During this time, the officials associated with the Ram Mandir Trust gave all the information regarding the construction work to CM Yogi.