Updated on: January 07, 2025 16:37 IST

Chhattisgarh IED Blast: Cm Vishnu Deo Sai gives shoulder to mortal remains of martyred jawans

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai carried the mortal remains of a slain jawan in Dantewada. On January 6, eight DRG jawans and their driver tragically lost their lives when Naxals detonated an IED, destroying their vehicle in Bijapur.