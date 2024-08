Updated on: August 05, 2024 11:50 IST

Caste Census News: Why do Rahul Gandhi...Akhilesh Yadav want caste census?

The question of caste census has come up for discussion. Although the Census of India continues to provide data on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, no estimates of the population of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) or other groups are available.