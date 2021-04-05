Monday, April 05, 2021
     
  5. BJP taking help of actors, MPs for Bengal polls: Actress-turned-TMC leader

BJP taking help of actors, MPs for Bengal polls: Actress-turned-TMC leader

Ahead of third phase of West Bengal assembly elections, popular actress-turned-TMC leader Sayantika Banerjee said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making actors and MPs contest elections of MLAs.
Sayantika Banerjee Leader TMC BJP West Bengal Third Phase West Bengal Polls

