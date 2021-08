Updated on: August 12, 2021 11:38 IST

Swami Ramdev shares a diet plan for people above the age of 30

After the age of 30, youth needs to pay attention to their health. Get BP checked done once a month. Get your cholesterol checked in 6 months. Get your blood sugar checked in 3 months. Get an eye test done once a year. Get a complete body checkup done every year.