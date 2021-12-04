Updated on: December 04, 2021 16:30 IST

How to stay safe from Omicron? Know the remedy from Swami Ramdev

Know from Swami Ramdev how the new variant of Corona, Omicron, can be avoided. According to Swami Ramdev, by consuming Tulsi, Amla, Giloy and Aloe Vera, one can avoid being hit by new variants.