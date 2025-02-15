Saturday, February 15, 2025
     
Updated on: February 15, 2025 21:30 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Who will be next Delhi CM? Nadda holds meeting with BJP general secretaries

A big surprise is waiting for Delhi in terms of chief minister. It will be known in a few days. It will be clear soon as to whose name PM Modi has stamped for the Chief Minister post of Delhi.

