Updated on: October 30, 2021 11:48 IST

Visit the Nidhivan Temple of Vrindavan today

The Nidhivan Temple, established in Vrindavan, Mathura, is the shrine of Swami Haridas. It is said that it is here that Banke Bihari gave darshan to Haridas ji. Since then this place is known as the place of appearance of Bihari ji.