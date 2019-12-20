Friday, December 20, 2019
     
Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 23:44 IST ]

Uttar Pradesh has seen widespread violence by large crowds protesting Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Cities like Kanpur, Bulandshahr, Bahraich, Gorakhpur and Firozabad were badly hit as crowds scuffled with the police, set fire to vehicles including those of the police. Watch this special report in Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma to know more.

