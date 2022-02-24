Thursday, February 24, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Aaj Ki Baat Video
  5. Aaj Ki Baat: Russian army trying to take over 3 main cities of Ukraine, capital Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson

AAJ KI BAAT Videos

Updated on: February 24, 2022 23:44 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Russian army trying to take over 3 main cities of Ukraine, capital Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson

Ukraine is under attack by Russia for the take over of three main cities of the nation - Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson. While attempts are underway by NATO, the USA and other nations, will Putin stop the attacks? Watch this episode of Aaj Ki Baat.
Aaj Ki Baat Rajat Sharma Russia Ukraine War

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News