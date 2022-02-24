Updated on: February 24, 2022 23:44 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Russian army trying to take over 3 main cities of Ukraine, capital Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson

Ukraine is under attack by Russia for the take over of three main cities of the nation - Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson. While attempts are underway by NATO, the USA and other nations, will Putin stop the attacks? Watch this episode of Aaj Ki Baat.