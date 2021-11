Updated on: November 16, 2021 23:20 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : PM Modi inaugurates Purvanchal Expressway, says previous govts reduced eastern UP to 'mafiawaad'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a blistering attack on opposition parties and said the previous governments in Uttar Pradesh led by them reduced the state's vital eastern part to "mafiawaad" and poverty, but the BJP government is now writing a new chapter of development.