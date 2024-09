Updated on: September 04, 2024 23:11 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: If Akhilesh comes, can he use bulldozers in Gorakhpur?

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath defended his government's "bulldozer action" as brave even as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav challenged him to run for elections on a "bulldozer" symbol if he was so confident about his approach. Yogi Adityanath clearly said that bulldozers will continue to run