Updated on: February 11, 2023 0:00 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Divide between 'urban India, rural Bharat' closing: Mukesh Ambani in UP Investors Summit 2023

UP Global Investors Summit 2023: Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries said that the regional imbalances are fast disappearing in India while the divide between 'urban and rural India' is also closing.