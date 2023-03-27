Viral optical illusion: Can you find the snake hidden among tortoises within 30 seconds?

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Viral optical illusion

Trending News: Optical illusions have been captivating people for centuries, and the advent of social media has only increased their popularity. These illusions often challenge people's ability to perceive and interpret visual information correctly, leading to the creation of many popular "spot this" posts on various platforms. One such brain teaser that has been making the rounds on social media involves spotting a snake among a group of tortoises.

The brain teaser was created by Gergely Dudás, a digital artist based in Hungary, who shared it on Facebook. The challenge is to locate a small snake that is perfectly camouflaged among a group of tortoises. Since being shared on February 22, the post has garnered over 300 reactions and 50 reshares, with many people commenting and sharing their thoughts.

Take a look at the viral optical illusion below:

Image Source : FACEBOOKOptical illusion

Some netizens were immediately able to spot the snake and expressed their satisfaction in doing so in the comments, while others found themselves distracted by the cuteness of the tortoises and other details in the image. The variety of reactions highlights the subjective nature of perception and the challenges that optical illusions can present.

Here’s the solution to the brain teaser:

Image Source : FACEBOOKOptical illusion solution

Optical illusions, like the snake among the tortoises brain teaser, work by manipulating the way the brain processes visual information. They can be created through a variety of techniques, such as exploiting the brain's tendency to fill in missing information or using colour and shading to create misleading impressions. While optical illusions are often thought of as mere entertainment, they can also provide valuable insights into the workings of the human brain and perception.

Read More Trending News