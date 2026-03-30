Vodafone Idea accelerates 5G rollout, coverage to reach 133 cities soon

New Delhi:

Vodafone Idea (Vi), one of the leading telecom players in India, has been pacing up its 5G rollout across the country– certainly trying to close the gap with competitors and stake a bigger claim in the market. The company has just announced that the rollout of 5G is set for 90 more cities in the coming weeks. This is certainly huge, as they are going from 43 cities right now to 133 by May 2026.

Focus on high-demand regions

Instead of going everywhere all at once, Vi is targeting the areas where people are really hungry for faster internet—big metros and growing urban centres.

They are focusing on places like the following:

Delhi

Mumbai

Kolkata

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

Kerala

Gujarat

Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh

Basically, they want to hit the regions where data usage is crazy high and folks actually want that upgrade—think industrial hubs, business districts, and densely packed neighbourhoods.

Key cities to get 5G soon

Next up on the list of cities, like:

Chennai

Hyderabad

Varanasi

Prayagraj

Gandhinagar

Goa

Puducherry

Kolhapur

Sikar

And there’s more coming in North and East India:

Ludhiana

Amritsar

Jalandhar

Haridwar

Durgapur

Darjeeling

They are not skipping the west and south either, adding cities like the following:

Coimbatore

Tirupati

Bhuj

Kota

Udaipur

It’s ambitious and really shows Vi is going all out to push 5G as far as possible.

Partnerships powering the expansion

Driving this massive expansion, Vi’s teaming up with Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung. These are solid partners, so Vi’s building a network that should actually deliver and keep up with India’s huge appetite for data.

Catching up with rivals

Vi is still playing catch-up with giants like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, but this latest push makes it clear—they’re not backing down. If all goes to plan, by May 2026 Vi users will get faster speeds, less lag, and just a better overall connection. The wait might finally be worth it.