OnePlus Nord CE 6, CE 6 Lite India launch tipped for May; specs and design leaked

New Delhi:

OnePlus has been reportedly gearing up to expand its Nord series in the Indian market. As per the recent rumours, we will see two new smartphones coming soon—the Nord CE 6 and the Nord CE 6 Lite. Leaks further suggest that both models will launch in May 2026, right after the Nord 6 makes its debut.

Certainly pretty interesting, the new device will be signalling the return of the CE Lite lineup, which has been missing since the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 6

A hands-on image of the Nord CE 6 has popped up online, giving us a sneak peek at its design. The phone comes with a flat, clean rear panel in black. You’ll spot a square camera module at the top left, which is set to hold dual cameras alongside an LED flash. OnePlus seems to be sticking with a straightforward button layout too—volume and power keys on the sides—keeping things simple and minimal.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

Moving to the Nord CE 6 Lite, it’s rumoured to pack a 6.7-inch LCD screen with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate, so visuals should look smooth. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip—solid for daily use and moderate tasks. One thing that stands out is its massive 7,000mAh battery. That’s a big deal for anyone tired of charging their phone all the time, especially in the budget category.

On the camera front, the Nord CE 6 Lite will probably sport a 50-megapixel main sensor backed by an extra lens. Selfies get a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone’s expected to run Android 16 topped with OxygenOS 16, and you get a side-mounted fingerprint reader for added security.

Price in India

Price-wise, the Nord CE 6 Lite should start under Rs 23,000 for the base model. Factor in bank offers and discounts, and you could snag it for less than Rs 20,000.

Of course, OnePlus has not yet confirmed the details, and these are all the expected specs. But what we think for the Nord CE 6 series is that it will be one of the solid upgrades when we speak of the battery life, display quality and overall performance.

If the pricing and features are right (as mentioned above), then this phone might be a perfect option for buyers who want plenty of features without breaking the bank.