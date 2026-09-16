Samsung Galaxy A18 4G launched with 50MP camera and Exynos 1610 chip: Price, specifications

New Delhi:

Samsung has reportedly rolled out a new addition to its Galaxy A lineup: the Galaxy A18 4G. It’s got a spacious 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, and a hefty 5,000mAh battery to keep you going all day.

This phone runs on Android 17 out of the box, topped with Samsung’s One UI 9.0. Here’s what stands out—Samsung is promising six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security updates. That’s some serious long-term support.

Samsung Galaxy A18 4G: Price and availability

Talking about the price- in France, the Galaxy A18 4G sells for EUR 279 (around Rs 30,900) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage version.

You can pick it up in Black, Grey, or Light Blue. For folks in India, there’s no word yet on a local release.

Specifications

Display and certification

The display is a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. That means you’ll notice more fluid scrolling and animations compared to your standard 60Hz screens. The smartphone comes with pretty slim built at 7.7mm thick and weighs about 196 grams. Plus, with an IP64 rating, you don’t have to stress about dust or the occasional splash.

Processor, RAM and storage

Inside, the Galaxy A18 4G runs on Samsung’s own Exynos 1610 chip, paired with 4GB of RAM. You get 128GB of storage, and if you need more, you can add up to 2TB with a microSD card—plenty of room for all your photos and apps.

Android version, Google features and more

Samsung did not compromise when we speak of software features, either. Beyond Android 17 OS and One UI 9.0, the A18 4G supports Google Gemini and the new Circle to Search tool. Just talk naturally to your phone to send messages, add calendar events, or search on the fly.

Photography

On the back, the handset comes with a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro lens. It features autofocus and up to 10x digital zoom, but keep in mind, and there is no optical image stabilization.

Up front, a 13MP selfie camera (f/2.0) handles video calls and selfies. You can shoot Full-HD video at 30fps or ramp up slow-motion videos to 120fps in HD.

Battery and connectivity

Battery life shouldn’t be an issue. The 5,000mAh battery supports 25W wired charging, so customers will get to 50 per cent in about half an hour, according to Samsung. And on the connectivity side, you get 4G LTE, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and USB Type-C. It also supports GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS for navigation.

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