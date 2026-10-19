Sam Altman confirms humanoid robot plans, says demo could arrive in 2027

New Delhi:

OpenAI is not just focused on building AI models anymore- they are reaching for humanoid robots too. Sam Altman, the CEO, has confirmed this shift, saying we might see a demo as soon as 2027. Still, do not expect robots walking around your neighbourhood any time soon. That is not happening tomorrow.

On the Sources podcast, Altman dived into why humans should be the blueprint. Doors, tools, everything around us will be able to fit the human mould, so if you want robots to move through this world, you should probably build them to look and act like us.

OpenAI humanoid robot demo could arrive in 2027

Talking about the demo, Altman told Fortune that he is thinking that OpenAI will have something impressive to show in 2027. But he is quick to tamp down expectations, as it will be years before humanoid robots stroll through public spaces. Altman believes the underlying intelligence matters more than the looks of the robot. It is all about creating a machine that can 'think' like a robot brain that actually works.

Humanoid robots are said to be tricky when it comes to mechanical parts that mimic arms, legs and fingers. Users will have tot feed them data from cameras and sensors so the robot can make sense of the world and act on it.

OpenAI reportedly expands robotics research

OpenAI is not new to this as their project Dactyl trained a robotic hand to manipulate objects and even solve a Rubik’s Cube. The company has set up a specialized lab for humanoid robots, hiring engineers for motion control, full-body behaviour, manufacturing, and supply chain management.

That is what it takes if you actually want robots to do real work and eventually produce them at scale. OpenAI has not shared much else with no features and no details on what their robot will do yet.

The competition in this domain is high too, as Tesla has their Optimus robot, and Chinese companies like Unitree and Xpeng are making strides.

Unitree's robots run fast, and Xpeng’s IRON can walk off the production line on its own.

OpenAI’s robotics effort is still at early-stage and whilw writing, we expect more details around design, features or any hints in the near future.

As per rumours, OpenAI is further eyeing on consumer hardware like smart speakers, but for now, humanoid robots are the big story.

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