OpenAI Compute Chief Sachin Katti to exit on November 15, Uday Ruddarraju to take over: Who they are?

Sachin Katti is stepping down as OpenAI’s head of infrastructure and compute, with his last day set for November 15 (2026). He is heading off to launch something new, but he will stick around as an advisor. Uday Ruddarraju, OpenAI’s CTO, on the other hand, will take over the leadership of the compute organisation, where he will directly report to President Greg Brockman.

Sachin Katti announces exit from OpenAI

Katti shared his plans on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he wrote that he is excited about his next venture. But he is helping OpenAI scale up its computing power, especially as the company’s data centre footprint keeps growing.

Katti ran the GPT Infra team, which used OpenAI’s models for semiconductor design and infrastructure. After he leaves, Richard Ho, OpenAI’s VP of hardware, will oversee that group.

Who is Sachin Katti?

Katti has been at the centre of some big deals during his time, like a massive USD 20 billion partnership for Cerebras AI chips. He played a big role in pushing forward the Stargate data centre project and secured compute agreements with SB Energy and AWS.

Before OpenAI, Katti was CTO at Intel and taught at Stanford. He has moved between academia, startups, and major tech leadership roles. He holds a PhD in Computer Science from MIT and a BTech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Bombay.

Under his leadership, OpenAI secured double-digit gigawatts of compute capacity for new data centres and worked with tech giants like Nvidia, Oracle, Microsoft, and Google to keep expanding.

Uday Ruddarraju to lead OpenAI's Compute Organisation

Uday Ruddarraju, Katti’s successor, was OpenAI’s CTO of compute. Now he’s in charge of the overall compute organisation, mapping out infrastructure, and powering the training and deployment of AI models.

OpenAI isn ot kidding about its growth, as they are targeting around USD 600 billion in compute spending by 2030. The company is planning huge data centre projects across several US states, including a massive eight-gigawatt build in Ohio, working with SB Energy and Nvidia.

OpenAI sees more executive departures

Katti is departure is part of a bigger wave of executive changes at OpenAI. Over the past few months, senior leaders like Fidji Simo, Brad Lightcap, Denise Dresser, Chris Malone, and Peter Hoeschele have either left or switched to advisory roles. David Robinson, the safety lead, has also resigned.

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