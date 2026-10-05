Sam Altman says ‘some bad things may happen because of AI, but benefits could be greater’: Details

New Delhi:

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, recently stated something which created headlines. He said that in case we want to unlock the full potential for artificial intelligence, society will have to live with some negative sides of the technology when it is advancing. He is not talking about any unplanned and hypothetical consequences, either. Things like scams, hacking and other types of illegal misuse of technology will happen when it is advancing in the good direction too.

Altman is convinced that trying to get out of every possible risk is unrealistic. As per his views, the good outweighs the bad.

Sam Altman says some AI risks may be worth accepting

Regulating AI also is not in sync with everyone in the industry, says Altman. He said the same during some disagreements with Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic.

It was Altman who bluntly said that there is “a lot of daylight” between their positions on how strict AI rules should be. He wants innovation to keep moving forward, not bogged down by fear or overregulation.

OpenAI does not want One AI Lab to control AI

He was pretty firm about not letting one company take over, too. Altman straightforwardly rejected that the AI lab is controlling everything. He also argued for lighter-touch regulation. He thinks that AI labs should be free to keep pushing advances, while the government has been drawing some reasonable boundaries for how artificial intelligence gets used in the world.

On the other hand, Anthropic’s Amodei is sounding the alarm around serious risks which have been tied to AI and could threaten humanity. He called out the industry for not being transparent enough about those dangers.

That puts him at the opposite end of the spectrum from Altman, and this split highlights the larger debate happening all across Silicon Valley.

Nvidia's Huang stated about extreme warnings related to AI

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang has further criticised what he saw as more extreme warnings about artificial intelligence. He reportedly believes that AI will be shaking up learning and work, but he is further convinced that it will open up new skills and opportunities, too.

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