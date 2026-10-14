Saudi man planted recording device at OpenAI HQ in US; here's how he was caught

OpenAI recently used its own AI models to help-crack a strange case inside its San Francisco office. They investigated a tiny recording device found hidden in an executive conference room and traced it back to Abdulrahman Alfozan, a 35-year-old Saudi national and former OpenAI engineer.

The FBI arrested Alfozan on October 9 after he allegedly planted the device to secretly record sensitive conversations about OpenAI’s AI tech. The Department of Justice said that he meant to capture confidential communications, but nobody has proven anything in court yet (by the time of writing).

OpenAI discovers recording device and uses AI to trace its origin

OpenAI’s employees found the thumb-sized device on September 30 during a routine sweep for bugs. Someone had stashed it in toilet paper and plugged it into a USB slot behind the conference room TV. This gadget held a microphone, a detachable camera sensor, and microSD storage.

OpenAI claimed its internal AI models helped dissect the device, figure out where it came from, and identify who had planted it.

In an official post on its X page, the company stated: “We used our models to understand the device and where it had come from, identifying that a specific employee had planted it a few days earlier.”

OpenAI called in the FBI

After the discovery, OpenAI called in the FBI. Their investigation showed the device went in around September 28, and all its contents were encrypted and out of reach.

Former engineer allegedly used AI chatbot to plan surveillance

Investigators think Alfozan used a productivity tool to dig up details about OpenAI’s offices, where everything from meeting rooms and calendars to executive locations and external partner meetings take place.

Between September 24 and 30, they said that he tapped into an AI chatbot linked to his spouse to learn how to build, customize, install, test and hide a recording device, and even access it remotely.

Criminal complaint notes CCTV footage

That particular conference room often hosted sensitive discussions among OpenAI executives. The criminal complaint notes CCTV footage showing Alfozan near the room several times—despite not having permission to be there.

On October 5, surveillance showed him entering the conference room and checking behind the TV again. That same day, he left a bag behind in another room. When OpenAI security checked it, they found his wallet and ID, plus a second encrypted recording device just like the first.

Prosecutors say Alfozan later picked up that bag from lost-and-found and reported some missing items, but he did not mention the second recording device.

OpenAI: No customer data or AI tech compromised

In a statement shared on social media, OpenAI said that no unauthorised access or theft of sensitive information took place, keeping everything safe inside the organisation.

“At this time, we have no indications of this individual inappropriately accessing or exfiltrating model weights, source code, or customer data,” the company said.

OpenAI fired Alfozan right after the incident

Alfozan was fired just after the incident, and was listed as a venture partner at Raed Ventures. According to their website, he used to lead engineering at OpenAI, working on AI agents and its data platform. Before that, he had jobs at Meta, Microsoft, and SAP, and holds a degree in Computer Science and Engineering from MIT.

If convicted, Alfozan faces up to 5 years in prison, a USDD 250,000 fine, and 3 years of supervised release.

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