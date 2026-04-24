Is unlimited 5G really unlimited? Hidden limits telecom users should know before recharging

New Delhi:

Lately, Indian telecom companies have gone all-in pushing “unlimited 5G” plans to the customers. At the first glance, it may sound perfect for anyone who loves being online – doing binge-watching, downloading giant files, long video conferences or live gaming sessions. Honestly, though, that ‘unlimited’ label does not always mean what you think.

Most unlimited 5G plans ome with strings attached

Here is the catch: the so-called ‘free’ or ‘unlimited’ 5G is usually just an add-on to more expensive prepaid or postpaid packs. To actually get it, you usually need to:

Recharge with a minimum amount

Keep an active daily data plan

Sign up for a certain postpaid tier

Or grab a promo before it expires

If you are eyeing a cheap plan, do not expect 5G to show up automatically.

Speeds slow down when you go big

A lot of these ‘unlimited 5G’ offers hide behind fair usage policies. Push the network too hard – download huge files, share your hotspot, stream 4K movies all day, or marathon those gaming sessions – and operators slow you down. Data keeps flowing, sure, but forget about having blazing speeds after you cross their thresholds.

5G coverage is not everywhere

True unlimited 5G only works if your area actually has decent 5G coverage. Plenty of places still bounce between 5G and 4G, like smaller towns, rural spots, indoors, or even elevators. If your phone keeps dropping back to 4G, you’re not really getting the full 5G experience.

Your phone could be holding you back

Not all 5G phones are the same. Some imported or cheaper models support only a few of the Indian 5G bands. So even if you recharge, you might get spotty speeds or weak connections. Before you jump in — double-check your phone’s band support, make sure your software is up to date, activate a 5G SIM, and set your network mode to 5G or auto.

Hotspot data? Not always ‘unlimited’

A lot of plans quietly put limits on hotspot tethering. You might have endless data on your phone itself, but when you try to share it with your laptop or tablet, you hit a wall — either you get capped, or your connection slows way down. This hits students and remote workers the hardest.

Battery and heat issues are no joke

Running on 5G chews through battery faster compared to 4G, especially on cheaper devices. Some phones get hot after a long streaming or gaming session — it’s not just annoying, it can cut your “unlimited” day short.

How to pick the right 5G plan in India

Do not just grab the shiniest ‘unlimited’ deal. Instead, choose the plan after evaluating the following:

How much data do you really use each day?

Is there solid 5G coverage where you live and work?

Do speeds stay consistent or drop out?

Does your plan support hotspots?

How does your phone handle battery life when you’re on 5G?

Overall, the unlimited 5G in India really can be great — but you need to know the limits before you jump in. Read the fine print, ask questions, and pick the plan that fits the way you use your phone. Otherwise, that “unlimited” offer might leave you frustrated.