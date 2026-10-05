Primebook 3 Max launched in India at Rs 35990 with MediaTek Genio 720, Linux apps and AI features

New Delhi:

Primebook has officially launched the latest addition to its laptop lineup, dubbed 3 Max, which is the third-generation laptop in the lineup. Priced in India at Rs 35,990, the laptop will be available for purchase from Flipkart, Amazon and the official website of the company, as well as from stores.

Festive season sale and price cut

Shoppers could avail an additional price cut for a limited period from the leading e-commerce players during Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026. Customers could easily avail discounts of around Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 on their purchase. This could bring down the price for the newly launched laptop to Rs 33,490 - Rs 33,990.

The laptop further comes with a year’s warranty, while retail availability will be made through partners and will be rolled out soon (timeline unspecified).

Specifications: Primebook 3 Max

The Primebook 3 Max is powered by a MediaTek Genio 720 octa-core processor, which comes with 2 performance A78 cores that run up to 2.6GHz and six A55 efficiency cores at 2.0 GHz.

It further comes with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU in there, and it further comes with an integrated NPU for on-device AI work. Customers will get up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS storage. And in case you ever run out of storage, then it can be expanded up to 1TB expansion supported.

Talking about the laptop, it comes with a 15.6-inch IPS panel with Full HD (1920x1080 pixels) that supports anti-glare and gets up to 250 nits bright.

For connectivity, it comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, a 5MP webcam capable of 1440p video at 30fps, dual stereo speakers, and a backlit keyboard. For battery, the laptop is backed by a 60.3Wh unit, which can deliver up to 12 hours of life on a single charge, claimed the company, and it further comes with a 36W fast charging over USB Type-C.

It comes with all the ports which are needed:

USB 3.2 Type-A

USB 2.0 Type-A

USB 3.2 Type-C

USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm jack

MicroSD card slot

The laptop tips the scales at 1.597kg.

PrimeOS

The laptop runs on PrimeOS, which is Primebook 3 Max’s own operating system. And it comes packed with PrimeOffice, which is a full suite with PrimeDocs, PrimeSheets and PrimePresent, supporting all the documents, spreadsheets and presentations.

They claim that you will get more than 90 per cent of the features that customers would find in Microsoft Office, and you can use it all offline.

Other features for work support

Customers will further get other features which will help to elevate their user experience. It comes with a bunch of Linux apps and a Linux terminal, so you can run stuff like:

VS Code

Firefox

GIMP

LibreOffice

DBeaver CE

Arduino IDE

TablePlus

Postman

PrimeAGNT (Operator AI)

Also, there is PrimeAGNT (Operator AI), which is an AI assistant that is baked into PrimeOS. It understands what you want, can interact with other apps, and even carry out tasks on its own.

For device health and management, customers will further get PrimeSecurity and a built-in Task Manager.

The Genio 720’s integrated NPU supports local AI tasks, and bumping the RAM up to 8GB LPDDR5 boosts performance—Primebook says it’s up to 40% faster than their previous model.

Competitors

The new Primebook 3 Max seem to be a fit for those who are looking for an affordable laptop, and they will be footing in the competition with Acer, ASUS, Lenovo, and HP.

What really separates Primebook is the combination of PrimeOS, Linux app support, those AI features, and the lightweight 15.6-inch design.

But, if you are looking for a Windows-supportive laptop and wish to operate the Windows ecosystem (or want Intel or AMD chips), then there are other options in this price range too.

ALSO READ:

Primebook 2 Max: Big battery, smart OS laptop-like experience

Primebook 2 Pro review: Excellent battery and display, but software needs work

Primebook 2 Neo review: Affordable Android laptop with Windows feel

