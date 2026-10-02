Oppo F35 Pro 5G, F35 5G to launch on October 5, with Dimensity 7360, 8GB RAM and Android 17: What to expect?

New Delhi:

Oppo, a leading smartphone brand, is reportedly getting ready to bring two devices under the F series – F35 Pro 5G and F35 5G in the Indian market. Both the new handsets have surfaced on Geekbench and the Google Play Console—showing up with model numbers CPH2829 for the Pro and CPH2931 for the standard version. These listings spill most of the important specs: chipset, RAM, Android version, and even the benchmark scores.

Oppo F35 Pro 5G Geekbench Details

Here is everything about the two upcoming devices.

Oppo F35 Pro 5G:

As per the Geekbench, the F35 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek MT6878 chip, or Dimensity 7360 in plain terms. It packs four efficiency cores at 2.0GHz and four performance cores hitting up to 2.5GHz. The handset is paired with 8GB of RAM and runs on the Android 17 operating system. It has further scored 850 on Geekbench’s single-core test and 2,971 for multi-core.

There is an ARM Mali-G615 MC2 GPU on board. On the camera front, the device will come with a 50MP main shooter along with an 8MP secondary sensor on the back.

Oppo F35 5G:

For the standard F35 5G, the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek MT6835 processor. This chip reportedly brings 6 efficiency cores at 2.0GHz and two performance cores at 2.4 GHz. The Geekbench listing shows that the handset will have 5.48GB of RAM, but expect Oppo to market it as 6GB. It runs Android 16, and its scores land at 696 for single-core and 1,973 for multi-core.

Oppo F35 5G Series: India launch date

Both the upcoming devices are scheduled to launch in India on October 5 (2026), and customers will find them on the popular e-commerce players Amazon and Flipkart. The F35 Pro 5G will launch in orange colour, and the regular F35 5G is expected to arrive in Blue and Pink colour options.

Each handset sports dual rear shooters, with a 50MP primary sensor. More details related to the features, availability, and where it will be sold will only be unveiled by the company on the launch date itself.

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