Samsung Galaxy Glasses with Gemini AI to launch globally in November: Gemini AI, 9-hour battery and more

New Delhi:

Samsung is getting ready to roll out its first AI-powered glasses—yep, the Samsung Galaxy Glasses—this November. Word is, the company confirmed the timeline to The Korea Herald, but they are still keeping the exact launch details, like the date and price, private.

At first, these smart glasses will only be available in select markets. Samsung hasn’t said which regions are on the list yet, so it’s a bit of a waiting game there.

Google smart glasses

The company first teased its smart glasses at Google I/O 2026, then it gave everyone a closer look at Galaxy Unpacked in July. Since then, they have shared some details about the hardware, the features, and even the design. Still, they have said nothing about the price or when they are planning to release the device.

Gentle Monster and Warby Parker team up with Samsung

For this project, Samsung is working in collaboration with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. For those who are not aware, these two brands are the leading names in the eyewear world. They are clearly aiming to make these glasses look as good as they are smart.

The Galaxy Glasses are not landing in an empty field, either. They will be competing with rivals like Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3.

Qualcomm support for Samsung Smart Glasses

Inside, the Galaxy Glasses will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chip. There is a built-in camera too, which means the glasses can see what you see and use that info to offer real-time responses.

Samsung said that you will get about 9-hours of use per charge, and with the wireless charging case, you can recharge them up to seven more times before you need to find a wall socket.

Google Gemini assistant on Samsung Smart glasses

Talking about the AI part, the smart wearable will feature Google’s Gemini assistant. Means, just one command and Gemini will actively work and respond to you. You can make restaurant reservations, ask questions related to what you are looking at, or handle day-to-day tasks- all with you simple voice command.

The Korean tech giant has further packed in a mic and a speaker, so you can take calls or listen to music straight from the glasses. No need to pull out your phone every time.

Samsung has promised to launch further details like pricing, launch date, and which markets are included in November 2026, when the company will finally unleash the detail.

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