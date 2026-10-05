New MacBook Pro to get major redesign, OLED display and touchscreen with lighter weight: Expectations

New Delhi:

Apple, a leading premium name in the consumer technology world, is reportedly working on the new design for its upcoming MacBook Pro lineup in years. As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the upcoming MacBook Pro models are expected to have a major update – they will have a redesigned internal layout which could be significantly lighter and thinner than the current-generation models available in the market.

About the next-generation MacBook, the laptop is rumoured to bring a number of upgrades, which will include an OLED display, and this time it will come with touchscreen support – something users have been longing for a long time.

Apple has further reported that they are testing the newly designed MacBook Pro models, which will feature macOS version- meaning the new model will not only support a new design but will also come with software changes which are designed specifically for touch input.

The redesigned MacBook Pro could be much lighter

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman claimed that the new MacBook Pro will be lighter when compared to the current models. Apple will be reengineering the internal structure of the laptop as well as reducing and rearranging several components – this will reduce the overall weight.

The weight reduction is said to be noticeable, as the existing MacBook Pro comes with a 16-inch display and an M5 Max chipset, which weighs around 2.15 kg. On the other hand, the 15-inch MacBook Air weighs around 1.5kg.

Gurman has not yet revealed anything further about the redesign of the MacBook Pro, but just the weight and touchscreen incorporation has already created the buzz. However, the reduced weight is expected to be accompanied by a thinner chassis.

MacBook to come with OLED display and touchscreen support

Gurman’s claim suggests that the new design will focus on professionals, and the MacBook Pro models might feature an OLED display along with touchscreen support.

For years, Apple has kept the touchscreen function away from its MacBook lineup on the iPhone and iPad. This move for the touchscreen MacBook Pro would therefore represent a significant shift in the company's laptop strategy.

Previous reports have also suggested that Apple may bring the famous Dynamic Island-style cutout or interface element on the upcoming MacBook Pro laptops.

macOS could get Touchscreen support

According to Gurman, the latest version of macOS, which is referred to as macOS Golden Gate. It could come with a number of changes to support touch inputs and the Dynamic Island-style interface.

The redesigned MacBook Pro is said to be under testing- with macOS 27.2, and further suggested that Apple is working on optimising the OS for the new hardware.

MacBook Pro could launch soon

So far, by the time of writing, Apple has not yet made anything official about the new features and launch timeline for MacBook Pro. However, believing the leaks and Gurman’s report, the new models could arrive as early as November 2026.

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