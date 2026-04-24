OnePlus Nord CE 6 India launch on May 7 with 8000mAh battery, 50MP camera, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 and more

New Delhi:

OnePlus just confirmed the Nord CE 6 will launch in India on May 7, debuting alongside the Nord CE 6 Lite. With a bunch of premium features already on the table, this phone clearly aims to boost OnePlus’ standing in India’s packed mid-range market. Amazon will sell it, so if you’re chasing better performance, battery life that goes the extra mile, or a real camera upgrade, this one’s made for you.

Premium design and colour options

You will get three colour choices:

Fresh Bluea

Lunar Pearl

Pitch Black

True to OnePlus style, the Nord CE 6 keeps things sleek, modern, and built to last.

50MP camera with OIS and better selfie lens

The new main sensor clocks in at 50MP, with dual-axis OIS to steady all your photos and videos, especially at night. On the front, OnePlus jumped from a basic 16MP selfie sensor to a much stronger 32MP lens. Better video calls, crisper selfies, and 4K video too—for anyone who loves sharing content, that’s a huge step up.

Powerful display and gaming features

The display is big, bright, and smooth: 6.78 inches, 1.5K resolution, and a snappy 144Hz refresh rate. If you game on your phone, you’ll notice the difference straight away. Inside, there’s the new Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, support for up to 144 FPS games, a 3200 Hz touch sampling rate, and an upgraded vapour chamber cooling setup. Clearly, this phone won’t break a sweat.

Massive 8,000mAh battery

Now, the battery is where the Nord CE 6 really flexes. The 8,000mAh cell is gigantic. OnePlus says you’ll get more than two and a half days between charges. When you finally need to plug in, 80W SUPERVOOC charging gets you back to full speed in no time. There’s also 27W wired reverse charging, and even after six years, OnePlus claims the battery will still keep 80% of its health. If battery life matters to you, it’s hard to beat.

Strong durability and software

Software-wise, you get OxygenOS 16, dual stereo speakers with extra punch, and a stack of durability certifications:

IP66

IP68

IP69

IP69K

MIL-STD-810H

Basically, it’s built to handle a little rough treatment.

Why it matters for India

The Nord CE 6 feels like a real contender in India’s mid-range scene. Big battery, fast charging, camera upgrades, and real gaming chops—it’s ticking all the right boxes for everyday users and enthusiasts alike.