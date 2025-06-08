Danger alert! Delete these 20 apps now or risk losing your Crypto Wallet These apps are tricking users into entering their 12-word wallet recovery phrases, leading to potential theft of crypto assets. Apps like SushiSwap, PancakeSwap, Hyperliquid, and Raydium are among the dangerous ones identified.

New Delhi:

A new report by cybersecurity firm CRIL warns of 20 malicious apps on the Google Play Store posing serious threats to smartphone users. These apps, disguised as cryptocurrency wallets, are targeting sensitive user data like wallet recovery phrases. If installed, users should delete them immediately to avoid phishing attacks and potential financial losses.

Massive phishing threat targets mobile users

If you're using an Android smartphone, beware! A major phishing threat is currently endangering crores of users across India. According to a recent report by Cyble Research and Intelligence Labs (CRIL), more than 20 dangerous apps have been found on the Google Play Store that can compromise your personal and financial data.

These Crypto Wallet apps are a trap

These fake cryptocurrency wallet apps are designed to steal wallet recovery phrases—an essential key to accessing users' DeFi wallets. Apps like SushiSwap, PancakeSwap, Raydium, Hyperliquid, and Suiet Wallet are part of this scam. Once a user downloads the app, it prompts them to enter their 12-word recovery phrase, which is then harvested by cybercriminals to gain access to the user's wallet.

How are these malicious apps spreading?

Cybercriminals are uploading these harmful apps using developer accounts originally linked to gaming and video editing tools. The apps hide phishing URLs within their privacy policies, tricking users into entering sensitive information. The scam becomes even more convincing because these apps imitate the design and functionality of genuine crypto wallet applications.

Immediate action: Delete these apps from your phone

The identified apps include: Suiet Wallet BullX Crypto SushiSwap Raydium Hyperliquid OpenOcean Exchange Pancake Swap Meteora Exchange Harvest Finance Blog

If you have any of these apps installed on your device, delete them immediately to prevent your crypto funds and personal data from being compromised.

Stay safe: Tips for users