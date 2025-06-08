Huawei Band 10 launched in India with Pro Swim Tracking and special Amazon offers Huawei Band 10 is now available in India with AI-powered health tracking, accurate swim detection, premium design, and launch offers starting at Rs 3,699. Available exclusively on Amazon till June 10.

Huawei has officially unveiled its latest fitness wearable, the Huawei Band 10, in India. Designed for health-conscious and tech-savvy users, the smart band comes loaded with advanced wellness features, a sleek new design, and exclusive launch discounts available only on Amazon.

Limited-time launch offer

To celebrate the launch, Huawei has introduced special pricing on its Band 10 lineup until June 10, 2025. Polymer case variant: Rs 3,699 (Regular Price: Rs 3,999) Aluminium Alloy Case Variant: Rs 4,199 (Regular Price: Rs 4,499)

Both models are available exclusively on Amazon India.

Premium design meets everyday comfort

The Band 10 features a sleek metallic body crafted from ultra-light aluminium alloy, available in stylish colour options such as Matte Black, Blue, White, Green, and Purple. The durable polymer case version comes in classic Black and Pink, designed for round-the-clock comfort and wearability.

Advanced health and sleep monitoring

Designed for wellness-focused users, the Band 10 offers Pro-Level Sleep Analysis powered by HRV tracking, delivering deeper insights into sleep stages.

It also includes an Emotional Wellbeing Assistant that monitors stress levels and mood fluctuations, making it a holistic health companion, day and night.

AI-based swim and fitness tracking

With 100+ workout modes, the Huawei Band 10 tracks everything from running and cycling to yoga and swimming. Its nine-axis sensor, combined with AI-enhanced stroke recognition, delivers up to 95 per cent accuracy in lap counting and swim stroke detection.

Thanks to 5 ATM water resistance, it's ideal for pool workouts and beyond.

Battery life that keeps up with you

The Band 10 supports fast charging, powering up in just 45 minutes and delivering days of uninterrupted usage. It's fully compatible with both Android and iOS, offering seamless connectivity across devices.

Availability at a glance