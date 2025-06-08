Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 8: Get free diamonds, gun skins and glue wall items today!

Free Fire MAX, one of the upgraded versions of the popular battle royale game, continues to excite gamers across India with its immersive graphics and fast-paced gameplay. One of the biggest attractions in this game is the daily redeem codes, which offer players premium items for free.
What makes today’s redeem codes special?
On June 8, Garena released a fresh batch of redeem codes that bring exciting rewards like gun skins, glue wall items, pets, characters, emotes and, for the first time, free diamonds. Typically, diamonds are purchased by using real money, but today's gaming code that offers them for free makes it a golden opportunity for Free Fire MAX fans.
Why redeem codes are a big deal
- Garena’s Free Fire Max redeem codes are a mix of letters and numbers, which are usually between 13 to 16 characters long.
- Each region gets its own set of codes, and players must use codes designed for their location to unlock rewards.
- What’s great is that these codes do not come with any gameplay tasks or missions.
- Unlike event-based rewards, you will not need to complete challenges, just redeem and enjoy.
Free Fire MAX redeem codes for June 8
Here are today’s official redeem codes for Indian servers:
- F9M4N2B8V6C1X7Z3
- F5L1K7J3H9G4F2E6
- F1O5P9A3S7D2F6G8
- F8I4O2P6A9S3D1F7
- F7U3Y9T1R6E4W8Q2
- F5Z3X9C1V7B2N8M4
- F3L7K1J9H5G2F8E4
- F1G8H3J5K2L9M4N6
- F3Q7W5E1R8T2Y6U4
- F4N8M2B6V1C7X3Z5
- F2Q6W1E9R4T7Y3U5
- F7U1Y5T3R9E2W6Q4
- F1O6P2A8S4D9F3G7
- F9M3N7B1V5C8X2Z4
- F2E8R4T6Y1U9I3O5
- F8Z2X6C4V9B1N7M3
- F6Y4T8R2E5W1Q9Z3
- F6I9O3P7A2S5D1F8
- F4N1M5B3V7C9X2Z6
How to redeem codes on the official site
To claim these rewards:
- Go to the official website of the company- https://reward.ff.garena.com
- Log in using your Free Fire MAX ID or linked social media account
- Enter the redeem codes one by one
- Submit and wait — rewards will appear in your account in a few hours
Hurry! Limited time only
Players must note that these redeem codes are valid for a limited time, and once they expire, they will not work. So, do not wait and redeem them today and boost your gameplay with new weapons, skins, and free diamonds!