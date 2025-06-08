Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 8: Get free diamonds, gun skins and glue wall items today! Free Fire MAX, the upgraded version of the popular battle royale game, continues to excite gamers across India with its immersive graphics and fast-paced gameplay. One of the biggest attractions in this game is the daily redeem codes, which offer players premium items for free.

What makes today’s redeem codes special?

On June 8, Garena released a fresh batch of redeem codes that bring exciting rewards like gun skins, glue wall items, pets, characters, emotes and, for the first time, free diamonds. Typically, diamonds are purchased by using real money, but today's gaming code that offers them for free makes it a golden opportunity for Free Fire MAX fans.

Why redeem codes are a big deal

Garena’s Free Fire Max redeem codes are a mix of letters and numbers, which are usually between 13 to 16 characters long. Each region gets its own set of codes, and players must use codes designed for their location to unlock rewards. What’s great is that these codes do not come with any gameplay tasks or missions. Unlike event-based rewards, you will not need to complete challenges, just redeem and enjoy.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for June 8

Here are today’s official redeem codes for Indian servers:

F9M4N2B8V6C1X7Z3 F5L1K7J3H9G4F2E6 F1O5P9A3S7D2F6G8 F8I4O2P6A9S3D1F7 F7U3Y9T1R6E4W8Q2 F5Z3X9C1V7B2N8M4 F3L7K1J9H5G2F8E4 F1G8H3J5K2L9M4N6 F3Q7W5E1R8T2Y6U4 F4N8M2B6V1C7X3Z5 F2Q6W1E9R4T7Y3U5 F7U1Y5T3R9E2W6Q4 F1O6P2A8S4D9F3G7 F9M3N7B1V5C8X2Z4 F2E8R4T6Y1U9I3O5 F8Z2X6C4V9B1N7M3 F6Y4T8R2E5W1Q9Z3 F6I9O3P7A2S5D1F8 F4N1M5B3V7C9X2Z6

How to redeem codes on the official site

To claim these rewards:

Go to the official website of the company- https://reward.ff.garena.com Log in using your Free Fire MAX ID or linked social media account Enter the redeem codes one by one Submit and wait — rewards will appear in your account in a few hours

Hurry! Limited time only

Players must note that these redeem codes are valid for a limited time, and once they expire, they will not work. So, do not wait and redeem them today and boost your gameplay with new weapons, skins, and free diamonds!